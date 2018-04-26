Image copyright Google Image caption A jury at Stafford Crown Court found Ashley guilty of 14 charges

A man who targeted four young girls in a series of rapes and indecent assaults decades ago has been jailed.

Anthony Ashley, 61, of Chadswell Heights, Lichfield, carried out the attacks in the 1970s and 1980s when his victims were aged between seven and 15.

At Stafford Crown Court on Thursday, a judge sentenced Ashley to 22 years and labelled the crimes revolting and his interest in young girls unnatural.

He was found guilty of 14 charges at an earlier hearing.

Staffordshire Police said Ashley indecently assaulted one of the girls when she was seven and raped her when she was eight, with the abuse continuing until she was 14.

Ashley - placed on the sex offenders register for life - was found guilty of two counts of rape, 10 counts of indecent assault and two counts of gross indecency.

He was found not guilty of one count of indecent assault.

Describing Ashley's victims as young and vulnerable, Det Con Jo Morrison said "many years" had passed since his campaign of abuse and he may have thought he had "got away" with it.