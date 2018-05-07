Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Darcy Norgate said the MP had tried to "humiliate" her

A teenager who was called an offensive name by her MP on Twitter says she will not be "bullied" by further comments from him and his followers.

Darcy Norgate, 19, of Burntwood, was called a slang word for female genitalia by Michael Fabricant after tweeting he had "neglected" her town.

She said he has posted and re-tweeted negative remarks rather than apologise.

The Tory MP, who said he thought the word used was a synonym for "twit", has offered to meet Ms Norgate.

In a statement on Twitter, Ms Norgate thanked people "for all their support".

She said Mr Fabricant's "failure" to apologise had made the row "an item of public interest".

"I am not offended by bad language but I do not think anybody in a position of authority should respond with the use of bad language," she said.

'Indecent behaviour'

Mr Fabricant re-tweeted some messages from followers, including one suggesting she was not "emotionally mature" enough to be on the social media platform and one saying she should learn more about local politics.

Ms Norgate responded: "I will not be bullied or intimidated despite the best efforts of Mr Fabricant and his followers.

"Young people deserve an opinion without being intimidated or silenced.

"I am not a member of any political party, so had no agenda other than standing up to indecent behaviour from a person in authority."

Image copyright PA Image caption Michael Fabricant has been an MP since 1992

The media student said Mr Fabricant had been her MP "for as long as I can remember".

The exchange began on Friday when the MP tweeted that local elections had been a disappointing day for the Labour party.

Ms Darcy replied: "Not as disappointing as Burntwood since you neglected it. Weak and wobbly" .

Mr Fabricant, 67, said Ms Darcy's profile did not indicate her age or location.

"For all I know, she is a Russian troll in St Petersburg," he said.

He tweeted he would love to meet her "to apologise for a word which I did not know meant anything other than 'twit' - and for a number of other reasons too."

He hoped she would contact him "the proper way" through his website or letter.

The BBC has contacted Mr Fabricant for a further response.