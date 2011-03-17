A man found with stab wounds at a house in Suffolk has died in hospital.

Police were called to Poplar Close, Honington, near Bury St Edmunds, on Wednesday morning following reports of screaming coming from inside a house.

The man, 23, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital and was transferred to Papworth Hospital where he died on Thursday evening.

A police spokesman said: "The investigation into the incident is now a murder inquiry, and is ongoing."

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday and released on bail.