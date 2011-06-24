Image caption The cart was being used in Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds

An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of a woman who was killed when a horse and carriage crashed into spectators.

Carole Bullett, 57, from Bury St Edmunds, was injured in the incident at Nowton Park, Suffolk, on Sunday.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, but later died. A post-mortem examination showed Ms Bullett died from chest injuries.

Eight other people were taken to hospital after the incident.

They were treated and later discharged from West Suffolk Hospital.

Witnesses told the BBC how people screamed "look out" as the horse and carriage bolted towards crowds.

They said that while most people had quickly moved out of the way, Ms Bullett was hit at full speed.

The council, which organised the event, said this was the first time it had organised the horse and carriage rides in 22 years of the show.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive into the circumstances leading up to the incident is ongoing.