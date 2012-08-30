Image caption Police said they were working on the basis that it was not a random attack

A man has been charged after a mother and daughter were found with serious injuries at a home in Suffolk.

Alan Harwood, 30, has been charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm after Monday's incident at Cambridge Road, Lowestoft.

Mr Harwood, of High Street, Lowestoft, is due to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The women, aged 47 and 28, suffered head injuries in the attack.

Police said two people forced their way into the house at 02:40 BST on Monday, assaulted the two women and stole cash and jewellery.

The elder victim, who is being treated at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, is in a "serious but stable" condition. The 28-year-old was left with a broken arm.

Mr Harwood has also been charged with production of cannabis.

A 36-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery has been bailed until 25 October.