In pictures: Giles cartoon originals up for auction

  • 4 October 2013
Original cartoons by Giles, including drawings he did for Bobby Robson's testimonial dinner at Ipswich Town, go on auction in Suffolk.

    An auction of artwork, annuals and memorabilia relating to the Daily Express cartoonist Giles is taking place at Lockdales of Martlesham, Suffolk on 17 October.

  • Giles - Bobby Robson's testimonial dinner

    The sale includes five original drawings - one of which was for the menu for Bobby Robson's 1980 testimonial dinner when he was Ipswich Town manager. Spot the autographs of Town players.

    Lockdales estimates the sale price for the five originals will be £500-£1,000 each.

  • Giles - Trains Without Janes

    The sale includes a pamphlet called Trains Without Janes which was handed out to US service personnel to raise morale during World War II.

    The original artworks includes one featuring Giles' familiar Grandma figure.

  • Giles statue, Ipswich

    Carl Giles (1916-1995) had an office in Ipswich town centre and a statue of Grandma looks up at his window.

