In pictures: Giles cartoon originals up for auction
Original cartoons by Giles, including drawings he did for Bobby Robson's testimonial dinner at Ipswich Town, go on auction in Suffolk.
-
An auction of artwork, annuals and memorabilia relating to the Daily Express cartoonist Giles is taking place at Lockdales of Martlesham, Suffolk on 17 October.
-
The sale includes five original drawings - one of which was for the menu for Bobby Robson's 1980 testimonial dinner when he was Ipswich Town manager. Spot the autographs of Town players.
-
Lockdales estimates the sale price for the five originals will be £500-£1,000 each.
-
The sale includes a pamphlet called Trains Without Janes which was handed out to US service personnel to raise morale during World War II.
-
The original artworks includes one featuring Giles' familiar Grandma figure.
-
Carl Giles (1916-1995) had an office in Ipswich town centre and a statue of Grandma looks up at his window.