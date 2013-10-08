Former speedway champion Michael Lee charged with rape

Image caption Michael Lee is co-promoter of the Mildenhall Fen Tigers speedway team

A former speedway world champion has been charged with rape and other sexual offences.

Michael Lee, 54, of Worlington near Mildenhall, Suffolk, faces two counts of rape, two of sexual assault and one of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between June 2008 and December 2012 and relate to two women.

Mr Lee, who is co-promoter of the Mildenhall Fen Tigers, is due to appear before magistrates on 21 October.

During his racing career, Mr Lee was crowned speedway individual world champion in 1980 and rode for teams including King's Lynn, Poole and Boston.