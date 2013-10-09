Teenage girl and man die in car crash on A12 in Frostenden

A teenage girl and a man in his 50s have died in a crash on the A12 in Suffolk.

The road was closed for several hours after the collision between a silver Citroen car and a silver Peugeot car at about 20:18 BST at Frostenden, near Lowestoft, on Tuesday.

The girl, a passenger in the Citroen, and the man, the driver of the Peugeot, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the Citroen was seriously injured.

He was taken by air ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Two further passengers in the Citroen and a passenger in the Peugeot were taken to the James Paget Hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

The road was closed while the emergency services dealt with the incident and officers carried out a collision investigation. The road reopened at 04:30 BST.

Suffolk Police is keen to hear from anyone who was travelling along the A12 who may have seen the two vehicles prior to the crash.