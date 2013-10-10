Frostenden A12 fatal crash: Man named

One of two people who died in a crash on the A12 has been named as a 55-year-old man from Suffolk.

Ronald Gates, from Knodishall, near Saxmundham, was driving a Peugeot 106 which crashed with a Citroen at Frostenden, near Lowestoft, on Tuesday.

Both Mr Gates and a teenage girl in the back seat of the Citroen died at the scene. She is yet to be named.

The 18-year-old man who was driving the Citroen is in a critical but stable condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

A passenger in the Citroen suffered a broken leg. A second passenger in the same car, and a passenger in the Peugeot, had minor injuries.

All three were taken to James Paget Hospital in Gorleston.

Suffolk Police said it was keen to hear from anyone travelling along the A12 who may have seen the two cars before the crash.