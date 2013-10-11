Frostenden A12 fatal crash: Tributes for Shannley Leaver

A Norfolk girl, who was killed on the A12, has been described as "popular and vivacious" by her school.

Shannley Leaver, 16, from Great Yarmouth, was a passenger in a Citroen Saxo which collided with a Peugeot 106 near Lowestoft on Tuesday.

The tribute was paid by her head teacher in Gorleston.

The 55-year-old driver of the Peugeot, Ronald Gates from Knodishall in Suffolk, also died, while four other people were injured.

'Deeply saddened'

The collision happened at Frostenden at about 20:15 BST.

Alison Mobbs, who was Shannley's head teacher at Lynn Grove High School, said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely loss of one of our year 11 pupils.

"She was a popular and vivacious member of our school community and will be greatly missed.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time."

The 18-year-old male driver of the Citroen remains in a critical but stable condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge.