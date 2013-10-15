Russell Capon death: Jason Miller charged with murder

Image caption Saturn Road was sealed off by police after the stabbing attack in June

A man has been charged with murder and actual bodily harm over the death of a man and injuring of a woman in Suffolk.

Russell Capon, 37, died after being found with stab wounds by officers answering reports of an attack at an address in Saturn Road, Ipswich, early on 15 June.

A 57-year-old woman was also treated for leg injuries following the attack.

Jason Miller, 37, of Saturn Road, is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court later.