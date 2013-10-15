Isobel King inquest: Baby dies after Ipswich hospital discharge

Image caption Isobel King was born with severe heart problems

A month-old baby girl died two days after being discharged from Ipswich hospital, an inquest has heard.

Isobel King spent a night in the hospital on 11 June 2012 after appearing "sweaty, bluish and clammy".

Her parents were told she had a viral illness, but was well enough to return to her Felixstowe home the next day.

Coroner Peter Dean said she died of complications due to a "complex congenital heart disorder" and recorded a narrative verdict.