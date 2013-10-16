Man stabbed in back in attack on Ipswich street

Image caption The man said he was attacked by a white man in a tracksuit on Burlington Road

A man who called police to report that he had been stabbed in the back on an Ipswich street is being treated in hospital for his injuries.

Officers found the man near a church in Burlington Road at 20:10 BST on Tuesday, after he reported he had been attacked.

He had a stab wound to his back and was taken to Ipswich Hospital.

The man said he had been attacked by a white man wearing a navy blue tracksuit.

Suffolk Police have asked anyone with any information about the attack to contact them.