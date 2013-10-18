Reggie Kray and Giles art auction exceeds estimates

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Daily express cartoonist Giles died in 1995 at the age of 78

Artworks by the Ipswich cartoonist Giles and gangster Reggie Kray have exceeded their estimated prices at auction in Suffolk.

Six original prints of Giles cartoons were expected to fetch £500-£1,000 at Lockdales of Martlesham, but one for a RNLI Christmas card reached £3,000.

An oil painting of a falcon by Kray was estimated to sell for £150-£200.

The picture, from when he was serving in HMP Wayland in Norfolk in 1997, sold for £1,000.

Carl Giles's original cartoon for use on a menu for Bobby Robson's Testimonial Dinner in Ipswich in 1980 sold for £1,050, when its estimated sale price was £500-£700.

Image caption Reggie Kray's painting was done while he was in jail in Norfolk

'Talking point'

Chris Elmy, cataloguer with Lockdales, said: "We're very pleased with what these fetched and we're expecting more Giles originals to keep turning up - in fact we've already got some works for our February auction.

"It was a big surprise for the Kray picture to go for five times its estimate, but it was an unusual painting and it has certainly been a talking point."

The artworks were all bought by private collectors.

Bruce Sellers, who came from Bristol to buy Giles's RNLI original, said: "Over the years I've been collecting all sort of bits and pieces to do with Giles, starting with the annuals bought at jumble sales and it's just gone on from there.

"I don't think it's an inflated price and I have a stairwell at home with all the pictures in and I enjoy them

"He captured British life over a 40-50 year period, but he cocked a snook at everything and the cartoons were drawn so lovingly whether it was Grandma or ridiculing the Prince of Wales - everything's in there."

The other Giles originals went for their expected prices.

A pamphlet called Trains Without Janes produced for US servicemen in World War II sold for £220 - not quite reaching its estimated price of £250-£350.