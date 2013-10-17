Suffolk

Framlingham death: Man guilty of supplying drugs to Steven Clow

A 22-year-old man has admitted a drugs offence in connection with the sudden death of a man in Suffolk.

The body of Steven Clow, 37, was found in a flat in Fore Street, Framlingham, on 28 May.

Christopher Wenham-Gibbs, from Bury St Edmunds, has pleaded guilty to supplying him with the class A drug Oramorph, which is a form of liquid morphine.

He is due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court next month.

