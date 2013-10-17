Framlingham death: Man guilty of supplying drugs to Steven Clow
- 17 October 2013
- From the section Suffolk
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 22-year-old man has admitted a drugs offence in connection with the sudden death of a man in Suffolk.
The body of Steven Clow, 37, was found in a flat in Fore Street, Framlingham, on 28 May.
Christopher Wenham-Gibbs, from Bury St Edmunds, has pleaded guilty to supplying him with the class A drug Oramorph, which is a form of liquid morphine.
He is due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court next month.