'Explosive' incident at Sudbury Kingfisher Centre

Image caption The incident happened at the leisure centre on Station Road in Sudbury

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after an "explosive item" was thrown inside a Suffolk leisure centre.

Police were called to the Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury after reports that a "small ignited item" had been thrown into a room at about 20:00 BST on Friday.

The item was extinguished immediately and no-one was injured, police said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of making and possessing an explosive item with intent to endanger life.

He was also arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and an address in Woodhall Road has been cordoned-off as inquiries continue.

Staff at the leisure centre on Station Road were also threatened during the incident, the force said.