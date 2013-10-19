Drink-drive arrest after fatal Lakenheath car crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a 22-year-old man died in a car crash in Suffolk.

A Ford Focus was the only vehicle involved in the crash at Undley Road, Lakenheath, at about 05:45 BST.

The dead man was found in the car and a 20-year-old man, from Cambridgeshire, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, with head injuries.

Police arrested him on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and causing death by dangerous driving.