Wolves legend Steve Bull surprises fan at wedding

Steve Bull (third from left) was a surprise guest at Peter Abbott's stepdaughter's wedding

A Wolves fan who missed his first home game since 1976 for a family wedding had "a big surprise" when his club's record goal-scorer turned up.

Peter Abbott, from Ipswich, said he was astonished when the League One club arranged for "legend" Steve Bull to be at his stepdaughter's wedding.

On Saturday Mr Abbott skipped his regular 330-mile (530km) round trip to Wolverhampton to go to the wedding.

He said his stepdaughter and her husband were in on the surprise.

Mr Abbott said: "They were doing photos and I was called over and all of a sudden one of the chaps with his back to me turned around and it was Bully.

"The club arranged for him to be there as a big surprise - he's a legend.

"We talked about the old days and where the club is now - a fan's conversation really."

Bull, who scored 306 goals during his Wolves career which began in 1986, also delivered a signed shirt and the programme from Saturday's match.

'Pretty frustrating'

Steve Bull is Wolves' top goal-scorer, netting 102 goals in his first two seasons alone

Mr Abbott, who grew up in east London, first fell for the Wolves in 1970 and the last home match he missed was against Tottenham on 16 March 1976.

He said: "I've never lived nearer than a 300-mile (483km) round trip and Bully said to me 'Wow, how do you do this journey every week?'."

Mr Abbott's stepdaughter Sarah Butler married Jonathan Liddle at Haughley, near Stowmarket in Suffolk, at 14:00 BST on Saturday.

From 15:00 BST, Mr Abbott tried to follow Wolves' match with Coventry, which ended 1-1, as best he could.

Mr Abbott said: "I had a multitude of texts, but the [phone] reception was poor so that was pretty frustrating.

"At the end of the match I had a few minutes on my own and thought, 'Oh, I've missed a match'."

But he added that the couple had a "fantastic time" and as far as he was concerned it was the wedding of the year.

Wolverhampton's next home match is against Oldham on Tuesday. Mr Abbott said he would be there.