Image caption The incident happened at the leisure centre on Station Road in Sudbury

A 33-year-old man has been charged with a bomb hoax offence after an "explosive item" was thrown inside a Suffolk leisure centre on Friday.

Police were called to the Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury after reports that a "small ignited item" had been thrown into a room at about 20:00 BST.

James Hasler, from Woodhall Road, Sudbury, was also charged with class B drug offences.

He will appear at Bury St Edmunds Magistrates' Court on Monday.