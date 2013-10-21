'Exasperated' PCC to discuss A14 delays with Highways Agency

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tailbacks were created on the A14 and surrounding roads

Suffolk's "exasperated" police and crime commissioner is to meet with Highways Agency managers after another day of delays on the A14.

A lorry crash at Bar Hill meant hours of delays between Huntingdon and Cambridge on Monday.

Tim Passmore said he would meet with the Highways Agency on 18 November to talk about "intolerable" gridlocks.

The Highways Agency said it was "absolutely committed" to clearing up incidents "quickly and safely".

Mr Passmore was critical of the agency earlier this month after delays near Ipswich, claiming equipment used to clean-up diesel or chemical spills had to be brought from Essex or Gatwick Airport.

'Major incident'

"I am absolutely exasperated to see yet again that the A14 has come to a grinding halt," Mr Passmore said.

"Any hold up on this road has a significant impact on our local economy and we need a long-term solution to the intolerable gridlock caused whenever there is a major incident on this strategically important road.

"At this meeting I will be calling for the Highways Agency to take responsibility and be accountable for the problems this is causing right across Suffolk and further across the country."

A Highways Agency spokesperson said: "We have been working with police forces across the country to improve how incident responders work together when there's been a crash on a major road.

"It's clear that Mr Passmore recognises the vital importance of the Highways Agency's network, and we look forward to working together with him on this important issue."