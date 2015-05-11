Image copyright Ross Morgan Image caption Ross Morgan's celebrations at Ipswich's equaliser left a hole in his ceiling

A footballer has offered to pay for damage caused when a fan momentarily "lost it" and punched a hole in a ceiling while celebrating his goal.

Ross Morgan, 25, was watching the Ipswich v Norwich play-off match on television at home on Saturday when Paul Anderson equalised.

In his excitement, Mr Morgan jumped and put a fist-sized hole in the ceiling.

After he tweeted a photograph of the damage, Ipswich winger Anderson offered to foot the bill.

Salesman Mr Morgan, from Wetherby, near Leeds, said he was "shocked" at the gesture.

Image copyright PA Image caption Paul Anderson equalised for Ipswich just before half-time. The match finished 1-1

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Mr Morgan posted a photograph of the damaged ceiling

"I only sent it to him because I thought he might have thought it was funny," said Mr Morgan. "Then he replied saying he'd pay for it. I was pretty shocked by that. It's a great gesture from him.

"I'm 25 years old but footballers who play for your team are still your heroes. It was really good of him."

Mr Morgan said he was watching the game with four friends at the rented home he shares with his girlfriend.

"I wasn't too happy because they'd [Norwich] just scored but then when Ando scored I just lost it," he said.

"I went for a fist pump while jumping up at the same time. The next thing I knew I had gone through the ceiling."

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Anderson said it was his "fault" and offered to pay

Mr Morgan said he is unsure how he will react if Ipswich beat Norwich on Saturday to reach the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

"l really don't know what I would do. Maybe the TV would go through the window. I'd really love to go to Wembley."