HMP Highpoint gun fears force clothes-recycling ban

Image copyright Geograph: Roger Cornfoot Image caption The category C prison is about six miles from Haverhill

A prison has stopped recycling donated clothes after an imitation handgun, a BB gun and a live bullet were found in bed sheets.

A prisoner found the plastic handgun while sorting through clothes and shoes for an inmate-staffed workshop at Highpoint Prison, Suffolk, in July.

The BB gun and .303 bullet were found in similar circumstances last month.

The Prison Service had already suspended the recycling after the discoveries were made.

A spokesman said: "Following the investigation, the prison has stopped accepting bins of clothing sent in for recycling in its workshop".

He added no-one had been punished over the incidents, as there was "no insinuation that it was anyone's fault in the prison".

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption A BB gun, similar to the one pictured, and a .303 calibre bullet were found

About 100 prisoners helped sort 20 tonnes of textiles from clothing banks on a daily basis at the category C jail near Haverhill.

The prison service said when the toy gun was discovered in July it was "quickly removed" and "there was no security alert or disruption to the prison."

However, a former prison officer told the BBC imitation firearms or BB guns could be used in hostage taking or could be mistaken for the real thing.