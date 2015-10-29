Port of Felixstowe: Expansion 'could create hundreds of new jobs'

Image caption Aerial view over part of the Port: The expansion, within the site itself, could bring over 600 jobs.

Hundreds of new jobs could be created at the Port of Felixstowe, with the expansion of a 52-acre (21 hectare) site into a logistics park.

A Suffolk Coastal District Council report says the new site would represent a £100m investment in the local economy.

If approved, the extension could lead to 49 new jobs during the construction period and more than 600 once complete.

The plan, which has two objections, was due to be discussed at a meeting later.

Image copyright Port of Felixstowe Image caption The Port deals with more than 3,000 ships a year

The plan includes four storage and distribution buildings on brownfield land off Dock Road.

Suffolk County Council has objected amid concerns over potential surface water flooding.

Another objection has come from an existing business, which would be forced to relocated for the development to go ahead.

Councillors ran out of time to discuss the matter at Thursday's planning meeting and it was moved to the next planning agenda.

The Port of Felixstowe is the UK's busiest container port, dealing with 42% of Britain's containerised trade.