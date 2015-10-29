Murderer Stuart Foote allowed to apply for parole

A man who kicked to death a teenager should be allowed to apply for early parole, a High Court judge has ruled.

Stuart Foote, 39, was jailed for life in 1999 for murdering 17-year-old Shane Champion at a flat in Hadleigh, Suffolk.

He had gone to there to attack Shane's flatmate but, as he was out, turned on the teenager.

Foote stamped repeatedly on the youngster's head, putting him into a coma before he died three months later.

The court heard Foote, who was high on drugs and alcohol at the time of the attack, had been involved in a feud with Shane's flatmate.

After his trial, Foote was ordered to serve at least 18 years behind bars.

In the High Court, Foote was described as a "model prisoner" who had done much valuable charity work.

He had also been in an open prison since last January and was allowed to work in a cafe, where he was doing well.

Mr Justice Collins cut his tariff by 10 months, saying Foote had expressed genuine remorse, adding it was one of those rare cases where a cut in a killer's minimum jail term was justified.