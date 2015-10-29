Moped rider killed in collision
29 October 2015
A moped rider died after being involved in a crash.
Police were called out by the ambulance service who said the male rider was involved in a collision with two cars on Tom Crisp Way, Lowestoft, shortly before 11:00 GMT.
The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of one of the cars was taken to the James Paget Hospital.
Police are appealing for witnesses.