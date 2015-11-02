Ipswich Hospital agrees £6.7m payout over brain damage

Image caption The baby girl was born at Ipswich Hospital 11 years ago and the court heard she was still able to enjoy horse-riding and swimming

A hospital has agreed to pay £6.7m compensation after a baby was left with brain damage following her birth.

The girl, who is now 11-years-old and cannot be identified for legal reasons, was born with acute cerebral palsy at Ipswich Hospital.

The NHS hospital has agreed to pay the money after the baby was starved of oxygen in the womb.

The High Court heard the girl is dependent on a wheelchair and will need life-long care.

The girl was born with acute cerebral palsy, affecting her mobility and speech, after a delay in her caesarean delivery at Ipswich Hospital, the court heard.

The girl's mother was claiming damages on her behalf and the court has approved the settlement.

'Happy and spirited child'

It includes a lump-sum of £2.6m and further index-linked, tax-free payments over the girl's lifetime, taking the total to an estimated £6,698,000.

The hospital's barrister, John Whitting, said he wished to extend a "sincere apology" to the girl and her family on the NHS trust's behalf.

"Nothing I can say or do will give back to her or her family that which was taken away," he said.

The court heard the girl was a "happy and spirited child" who was able to enjoy horse riding and swimming.

Judge Graham Platts said: "This doesn't turn the clock back, but it does give you the security of knowing your child will be secure in the future.

"She can get stroppy at times, we all can.

"Even judges can get stroppy at times, although not today."