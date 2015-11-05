Suffolk Police chief constable retires after 'year of sick leave'

Image caption Chief Constable Douglas Paxton (left) and Suffolk's police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore before Mr Paxton fell ill

Suffolk Police's chief constable has announced his retirement nearly a year after going on extended sick leave.

Douglas Paxton has not been at work since 16 December owing to an illness which has not been specified in public by the force.

Mr Paxton took up the top job in the county's force in March 2013.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk Police and Crime Commisioner, said: "I would like to thank Douglas for his contribution and I wish him well in his retirement."

Mr Paxton served as a constable and superintendent in Suffolk between 1989 and 2002 and moved on to the West Midlands and Staffordshire forces before his return.

In a statement issued by Mr Passmore's office, Mr Paxton said: "It has been the highlight of my career to return to Suffolk and serve alongside colleagues old and new as their chief constable.

"I have had the privilege of serving alongside some of the most dedicated and talented policing professionals in the best constabulary in the country.

"As I move into retirement I want to wish the police and crime commissioner and my deputy, Gareth Wilson, every success as they take on the challenge of resourcing and shaping the constabulary to meet the challenges of the future."

'Load of tosh'

No reason has been given for Mr Paxton's decision to retire.

Image caption Mr Passmore said speculation he had had a "bust up" with his chief constable were "a load of old tosh"

Mr Passmore said: "Gareth Wilson will continue as temporary chief constable until a permanent appointment is made."

Following speculation about the reasons for the chief constable going on sick leave, Mr Passmore denied having had a "bust-up" with Mr Paxton.

During interviews with the BBC in May, he said claims there were poor relations between the two were "a load of old tosh".

Mr Paxton has not commented publically on the nature of his illness.