Beccles pedestrian fatally struck by van

  • 6 November 2015
Newgate, Beccles Image copyright Basher Eyre / Geograph
Image caption The woman was hit close to Tesco in Beccles

A pedestrian has died after being struck by van in Suffolk.

The woman was hit on Newgate in Beccles, close to the junction of Station Road, at 13:25 GMT.

Suffolk Police said passers-by tried to resuscitate the woman until ambulance crews arrived, but she died at the scene.

A statement was taken from the Ford Transit driver but no arrests have been made, a spokesman for the force said.

The driver was unhurt and witnesses have been asked to come forward.

