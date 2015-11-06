Beccles pedestrian fatally struck by van

Image copyright Basher Eyre / Geograph Image caption The woman was hit close to Tesco in Beccles

A pedestrian has died after being struck by van in Suffolk.

The woman was hit on Newgate in Beccles, close to the junction of Station Road, at 13:25 GMT.

Suffolk Police said passers-by tried to resuscitate the woman until ambulance crews arrived, but she died at the scene.

A statement was taken from the Ford Transit driver but no arrests have been made, a spokesman for the force said.

The driver was unhurt and witnesses have been asked to come forward.