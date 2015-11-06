Bury St Edmunds shooting: Five men deny conspiracy to murder

Image caption Station Hill was closed as Suffolk Police investigated the shooting at Forum Court on Tuesday, 4 August

Five men have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to murder after a man in his 30s was shot in a Suffolk town centre.

Jonathan Catchpole was found with a stomach wound at Forum Court near Bury St Edmunds railway station on 4 August. He survived the shooting.

The five men appeared at Ipswich Crown Court to deny the charge and were remanded in custody.

A five-week trial is due to take place next year, but a date for it has yet to be fixed.

The five defendants are:

Colin Deferia, 59, of Battisford Road, Barking, Suffolk

Simon Webber, 31, of Sydenham Close, Bridgwater, Somerset

Andrew Seaton, 40, of Frome View, Maiden Newton, Dorset

Paul Baker, 35, Neils View, of Maiden Newton, Dorset

Frank Warren, 51, of Victoria Road, Dorchester, Dorset

Two women from the Needham Market area, arrested and released as part of the Suffolk Police inquiry, are due to answer bail next week.