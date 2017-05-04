Suffolk

Voting under way for Suffolk council elections

  • 4 May 2017
  • From the section Suffolk
Related Topics

Polling stations have opened in Suffolk for the local elections.

Seventy-five councillors are being elected to Suffolk County Council, and voting is also taking place for some district and town council seats.

Polling stations opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00.

Counting is due to take place on Friday, with the results announced during the day.

Related Topics