Voting under way for Suffolk council elections
- 4 May 2017
- From the section Suffolk
Polling stations have opened in Suffolk for the local elections.
Seventy-five councillors are being elected to Suffolk County Council, and voting is also taking place for some district and town council seats.
Polling stations opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00.
Counting is due to take place on Friday, with the results announced during the day.