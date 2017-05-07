Thick gorse near Southwold golf course catches fire

Image caption The plume of smoke from the fire could be seen from miles around

A large fire has broken out in thick gorse close to a coastal golf course resort in Suffolk.

The flames at Stoney Path in Southwold have spread and about 5,300 sq ft (500 sq m) of shrubbery is alight, the fire service said.

Crews from 10 engines are at the scene in York Road and a plume of smoke can be seen for miles around.

A fire service spokesman said the flames have been fanned by a strong sea breeze.

About 50 firefighters are bringing the blaze in dry undergrowth under control and crews are expected to be at the scene for some time.