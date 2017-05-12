Missing Corrie Mckeague: Girlfriend April Oliver posts pregnancy photo

Image copyright April Oliver Image caption April Oliver told her unborn baby "your daddy would be proud of you"

The girlfriend of missing airman Corrie Mckeague has shared a photo of herself in the later stages of pregnancy in an emotional online post.

April Oliver, 21, from Norfolk, posted the black-and-white image alongside a message on Facebook.

Addressing Mr McKeague, 23, she wrote: "Your daddy would be proud of you my little one and would love you as much as I do."

The RAF gunner has been missing since September.

A search of a landfill site is currently taking place.

It emerged Miss Oliver was pregnant with the couple's child in January.

Follow updates on the search for Corrie Mckeague

The mystery of the missing airman

The photograph, uploaded on Thursday, shows Miss Oliver sitting on the end of a bed, cradling her baby bump.

She is holding a pair of baby boots, similar in style to the ones Mr Mckeague was wearing on the night he went missing.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Miss Oliver is due to give birth in the late spring, early summer

The personal trainer had met Mr Mckeague via a dating site five months before he went missing on 24 September.

She is due to give birth in late spring or early summer.

On Facebook, she wrote: "I can't help but be truly unconditionally in love with my baby and your [sic] not here yet.

"You bring so much pain yet just as much joy."

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Corrie Mckeague, who is based at RAF Honington in Suffolk, has been missing since 24 September

Image copyright April Oliver Image caption Miss Oliver had started dating Mr Mckeague five months before his disappearance

Mr Mckeague was last seen on a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

Search teams are in their tenth week of trawling the landfill site at Milton, Cambridgeshire.

April Oliver's Facebook post in full

I struggle with finding the right words because Sometimes when you have to be strong and [put] on a brave face you forget about the precious moments that pass by.

Yesterday was an emotional but exciting day, and sometimes it only takes one person to help you see what you have.

I miss and love Corrie with every part of my body and little things set off different emotions.

I can't help but be truly unconditionally in love with my baby and your [sic] not here yet.

You bring so much pain yet just as much joy and Your daddy would be proud of you my little one and would love you as much as I do.

Corrie will be a part of both of us forever and no one can take that away

Mummy loves you little baby