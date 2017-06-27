Two dead in Suffolk house fire 'caused by toaster'

Image caption The fire spread throughout the house which was "piled high" with rubbish

A fire that tore through a house killing two men in Suffolk was caused by a toaster, according to the fire service.

The blaze broke out at the house in Stanley Street, Lowestoft, just after 01:00 BST on Monday.

The victims have been named locally as Andrew McInnes, 60 and William Cooper, 62. One was found in the hallway - and the other was in a bedroom upstairs.

Suffolk Police said the fire was not being treated as suspicious.

Firefighters had to force their way through the front of the house because of the extent of the fire at the back, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service area commander Ian Bowell said.

Image caption Two men died after being pulled out of the burning house

"When the crews arrived there was quite a serious fire coming from the rear of the property.

"The fire investigation team has been working with the police all day. We do believe the cause of the fire was an electric toaster."

He described the incident as "absolutely tragic".

Neighbour Brenda Durrant said one of the occupants was a wheelchair user and the house was "full of cardboard boxes".

Another neighbour Christine Bates, who knew the men, said: "It was an accident waiting to happen. There was no order in the home with a lot of rubbish piled up."

Cdr Bowell confirmed there was a "lot of stuff in and around most of the rooms and access for crews was quite difficult."