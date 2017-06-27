Hit and run driver Nelson Curtis drunk ten pints

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Nelson Curtis had been drinking at a pub for nine hours before driving

A drink-driver who killed a woman when he got behind the wheel after drinking 10 pints and drove at 134mph has been jailed for seven years.

Witnesses said Nelson Curtis, 64, was "a few drinks away from not being able to walk" before he crashed into Lauren Danks' car in Suffolk in November.

He pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving.

The family of Ms Danks, 22, said they were "disillusioned" with the sentence.

Curtis, of High Street, Lakenheath, also pleaded guilty to failing to stop after a road traffic collision and failing to report it.

Ms Danks, from Soham, Cambridgeshire, was found dead in her car on the A11 at Red Lodge, Mildenhall, in the early hours of 11 November.

Police discovered a second vehicle - a Jaguar belonging to Curtis - had been involved.

The court heard Curtis had drunk excessively before driving his high-performance car at 134mph. At the point of the collision he was braking, but still doing 104mph and drove on despite losing a wheel.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Suffolk Police discovered Curtis's Jaguar had been involved in the crash

Earlier that night Curtis was filmed on CCTV at the Brewery Tap pub in Lakenheath, the court heard.

He was described as "pretty steady on his feet, but only a few drinks away from not being able to walk" by bar staff interviewed by police.

Ch Insp David Giles, from Suffolk Police, said Miss Danks' family were "absolutely disillusioned" with the length of sentence passed.

He said Curtis's actions in drinking "10 pints of beer" and driving were "utterly despicable".

In a statement to the court, Miss Danks's father, Robert, said: "I feel broken and complete despair".

Judge Rupert Overbury described Curtis' actions as "cowardice" saying he showed "complete lack of remorse".

The 64-year-old was also banned from driving for eight-and-a-half years.