Ousted Tory MP Ben Gummer's Ipswich office up for sale

Image copyright Goldings Auctions Image caption The slogan on the office says "working hard for a better Ipswich"

The constituency office of the MP who wrote the Tories' manifesto is up for sale, photographed complete with discarded election paraphernalia.

In a poignant reminder political careers can come to an abrupt halt, the building once occupied by Ben Gummer contains packing boxes and bags.

At the back of the building, perched on a wooden pallet, sits a billboard depicting Mr Gummer.

He lost out to Labour for the Ipswich seat in June by fewer than 1,000 votes.

Mr Gummer had held the seat for seven years before losing to Sandy Martin in the general election.

At the time, he said: "I've learned so much from being a member of parliament, more than I could ever have hoped to have learnt in another role, and I feel a better person for it with broader opportunities and views than I otherwise would have had."

Image copyright Goldings Auctions Image caption The office is still full of general election campaign material

Image copyright Goldings Auctions Image caption Goldings Auctions says there is an "opportunity for a new lease of life"

His old office in Fore Street is being advertised by Goldings Auctions with a guide price of £60,000.

The BBC understands the lease was up at the Grade II-listed building before the general election.

According to the estate agent, the freehold property offers an opportunity for "a new lease of life".