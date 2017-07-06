Dean Stansby killing: Police make four further arrests

Image caption Dean Stansby was found with fatal stab wounds by the ambulance service in Ancaster Road, Ipswich

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man have arrested a further four men.

Dean Stansby, 41, died of stab wounds to the abdomen near Ancaster Road, Ipswich, on 8 February.

The men, two of whom are aged 23 and the other two are aged 27 and 24, were arrested in London. They are being questioned at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre in Suffolk.

Four other men are currently on bail in connection with the incident.

For more on this and other Suffolk stories

Mr Stansby was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment after he was found in Ancaster Road but died a short time later.

One of the 23-year-old suspects has been arrested on suspicion of murder, conspiracy to murder and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

The 24-year-old and 27-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

The second 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.