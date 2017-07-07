Sneaky seagull breaks in to Ipswich police station

Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Ipswich police had an unexpected visitor

A police force that warns people about leaving their doors and windows open had an unexpected visit from a sneaky seagull after doing exactly that.

The baby bird flew into Ipswich police station after a door was left ajar.

Officers posted on Twitter: "In the warm weather we advise against leaving doors open to try and prevent intruders. We left ours open and had a little visitor."

An officer who looks after injured birds was drafted in to capture it.

People joked online that the officers were "gullible" for leaving the station door open.

