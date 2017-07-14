Two children hurt in A14 Brampton school coach crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on the A14 eastbound between junction 23 for Brampton and 24 for Godmanchester

Two children have been taken to hospital following a crash involving a school coach and a lorry.

The collision happened on the A14 eastbound, between junction 23 for Brampton and 24 for Godmanchester at 15:00 BST.

It is understood about 60 people were aboard the coach at the time of the crash.

The East of England Ambulance Service said two children and the coach driver had been hurt.

Cambridgeshire Police said queues were forming in the area.

An ambulance service spokesman said: "There are a number of casualties. Thankfully, all appear to be minor injuries at this stage.

"Two children with minor injuries were taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital as a precautionary measure.

"The driver of the coach is also being taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital with a minor ankle injury."

Highways England said lane one of the A14 in the area was currently closed and warned motorists of delays.