Pleasurewood Hills rollercoaster rescue

Image copyright Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Firefighters used a cherry picker to get to the man on the Wipeout ride

A man had to be rescued by firefighters after a rollercoaster became stuck on its tracks.

The man, who was suffering from back pain, was on the Wipeout ride at Pleasurewood Hills in Suffolk.

Firefighters had to use a cherry picker to reach him on Sunday afternoon.

Park-goer Bryony Davies said the incident lasted two hours. "Wipeout got stuck at the top and staff did incredibly well to get people down," she added.

Around 20 firefighters rescued the man in his 40s, who was taken to hospital in Gorleston.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service described it as "an unusual incident".