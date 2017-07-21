Corrie Mckeague: 'Nothing found' in airman landfill search

Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Police began searching a Cambridge landfill site for Corrie Mckeague in March

Police have revealed an airman who disappeared 10 months ago was "known to sleep in rubbish on a night out".

Corrie Mckeague, 23, has not been seen since a night out in Bury St Edmunds last September, when CCTV showed him entering a bin loading bay.

Suffolk Police has confirmed its search of waste at Milton landfill was at an end.

Mr Mckeague's family say they are "devastated" at the news and believe his body is somewhere in the landfill.

Det Supt Katie Elliott, of Suffolk Police, spoke at a press conference in Martlesham, near Ipswich.

Image copyright BBC/Nicola Urquhart Image caption Corrie Mckeague's girlfriend April Oliver (centre) announced the birth of their baby daughter on Father's Day

Police said all the information "points to the fact Corrie was transported to the landfill".

Det Supt Katie Elliott said the landfill search for Mr Mckeague had been "systematic, comprehensive and thorough".

She said: "Corrie had been known to go to sleep in rubbish on a night out. There is no evidence to support any other explanation at this time."

Responding to the news, Corrie's father Martin Mckeague posted a statement on his Facebook page saying: "The McKeague family in Scotland is devastated by today's announcement.

"At no point did we think that the search of the site would end this way, and as all the evidence tells us that Corrie is somewhere in that landfill site, we are heartbroken at the thought that we may not be able to bring Corrie home together."

Image caption Thousands of tonnes of waste have been searched and sifted at the landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire

Det Supt Elliott said police had spoken to one witness who had previously found Mr Mckeague asleep in a bin and he had been known to previously sleep on park benches, in toilets and stair wells.

Although material from the time and place of Mr Mckeague's disappearance has been found at the landfill, the serviceman, from Dunfermline, Fife, has not been discovered.

In June, Mr Mckeague's girlfriend April Oliver, from Norfolk, gave birth to their daughter.

RAF airman's movements in Bury St Edmunds

The police investigation had established early on that Mr Mckeague's mobile phone tracked the same route, and at the same pace, as a bin lorry on the night of his disappearance.

But initial inquiries found the rubbish truck was carrying a load of 11kg (1st 10lb), suggesting Mr Mckeague was not on the refuse truck.

Then in March it emerged the true weight of the truck contents was more than 100kg (15st 10lb).

The error was a "genuine mistake", Suffolk Police said.

Image caption Nicola Urquhart has said she understands her son may never be found

Corrie's mother, Nicola Urquhart, said the initial assurance from police that he was not in the bin lorry had been "the one thing that was giving me hope that he was still alive".

Police say they will now search previously incinerated waste and carry out a review of the investigation for any fresh leads in the case.

Corrie Mckeague: A timeline

Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Corrie Mckeague was last seen in Bury St Edmunds at about 03:20 BST on 24 September, in an area called "the horseshoe"