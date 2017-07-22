Corrie Mckeague: Mother considers landfill injunction

Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Police began searching a Cambridge landfill site for Corrie Mckeague in March

The mother of missing airman Corrie Mckeague says she is considering taking out an injunction to stop police filling in the landfill site where she believes her son's body is.

Corrie Mckeague, 23, was last seen since in Bury St Edmunds in September.

Police called off the landfill search near Cambridge on Friday.

His mother Nicola Urquhart said she was "beyond devastated". A petition calling for Suffolk Police to continue the search has more than 9,000 signatures.

The RAF serviceman from Dunfermline, Fife, has not been seen since a night out in the Suffolk town when CCTV showed him entering a bin loading bay.

Image copyright Paperpix.uk Image caption Thousands of tonnes of waste was sifted through in the search

Police began searching the Milton landfill site in March but after 20 weeks announced it was at an end.

The tortuous search for Corrie Mckeague

However, they have said they will now search previously incinerated waste and carry out a review of the investigation.

Mr Mckeague's mother said: "I'm so angry. I'm beyond devastated that they've misled me."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The RAF airman's movements in Bury St Edmunds

Mrs Urquhart said the police told her "we think he's still in there but we're not searching anymore".

On Friday night a petition was started calling on police to continue searching the site.

Image copyright Nicola Urquhart Image caption Corrie Mckeague, front, was on a night out with friends when he went missing

"Yesterday's decision to stop searching at the landfill means they have now given up on finding Corrie," Mrs Urquhart wrote on Facebook.

"Suffolk police have handed back the landfill and are trying to have it filled back in this week.

"I am getting advice about the possibility about an injunction to stop them filling the landfill in, at least until there is more honesty and plain speaking from the police."