Geoffrey Caton death: Mourad Belarbi charged with Bury St Edmunds murder

From the section

Image caption The victim was stabbed in Cumberland Avenue

A man has been charged with murder after a man died from multiple stab wounds to his chest.

Mourad Belarbi, 43, of Lake Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, is accused of murdering Geoffrey Caton, 57, of Cumberland Avenue in the town.

Mr Caton was stabbed at the property at about 17:50 BST on Thursday, Suffolk Police said.

Mr Belarbi was arrested on Thursday and charged on Saturday night. He will appear before magistrates on Monday.

He was charged with murder after post-mortem tests confirmed the victim died as a result of multiple stab wounds.