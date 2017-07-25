Garden gnome kills Ipswich pet dog during break-in

Image copyright Patrick Heffer Image caption Jenson, who was a 10-year-old pomeranian, had a "heart of a lion", according to his owner

A family's pet dog was killed by a garden gnome thrown through a window by burglars, police believe.

Patrick Heffer said he was "devastated" by the death of his Pomeranian Jenson after thieves struck at his empty Ipswich home.

Jenson was found lifeless on the kitchen floor when the family returned from holiday.

"He had a heart of a lion - he wouldn't have let them burglars just come in and take anything," said Mr Heffer.

"It was just devastating to see him laying there."

'Wouldn't have run'

Mr Heffer, who lives with his partner Lavinia and daughter Shannon, said a friend had stayed at their Norwich Road house to care for their three Pomeranians but had been out when the burglars smashed their way in on Friday night.

Suffolk Police said: "It is believed that garden ornaments were thrown through a window to gain access to the rear of the property and appears to have struck the dog."

Mr Heffer said Jenson would have been at the thieves' heels, protecting the family home, had they entered.

"He wouldn't have run, he would have stood his ground," said Mr Heffer.

"I've promised Jenson that whoever did it, we'll get him, and hopefully justice will be done."

The burglars made off with a designer handbag and jewellery.