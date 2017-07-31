Vincent Barker death: Optometrist Honey Rose sentence quashed

Image caption The lack of diagnosis by optometrist Honey Rose was deemed so severe a criminal case was brought against her

An optometrist who was found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after a boy died from an eye condition, has had her conviction quashed after an appeal.

Honey Rose, 35, from Newham, east London, was given a two-year suspended sentence in August after Vincent Barker, eight, died in July 2012 when fluid built up on his brain.

Ms Rose had failed to spot the condition during a routine eye test.

The Court of Appeal has quashed her sentence.