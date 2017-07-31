Suffolk

Vincent Barker death: Optometrist Honey Rose sentence quashed

  • 31 July 2017
  • From the section Suffolk
Honey Rose
Image caption The lack of diagnosis by optometrist Honey Rose was deemed so severe a criminal case was brought against her

An optometrist who was found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after a boy died from an eye condition, has had her conviction quashed after an appeal.

Honey Rose, 35, from Newham, east London, was given a two-year suspended sentence in August after Vincent Barker, eight, died in July 2012 when fluid built up on his brain.

Ms Rose had failed to spot the condition during a routine eye test.

The Court of Appeal has quashed her sentence.

Image copyright Barker family
Image caption Vincent Barker died after a build-up of fluid on his brain led to an increase in pressure in his skull

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites