Simon Dobbin attack: Ian Young sentenced for assisting offender

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Simon Dobbin, with his daughter Emily (left) and wife Nicole, was attacked by rival football fans

A man convicted of assisting an offender after an assault on a football fan is given a suspended sentence.

Simon Dobbin, from Suffolk, was left brain damaged after the assault in Southend, Essex, in March 2015.

Twelve men were previously jailed over the attack. Ian Young, 41, from Westcliff, was found guilty of assisting an offender while police conducted a search.

He was given an 18-month suspended sentence at Basildon Crown Court.

Young's sentence also included four months to run concurrently for possession of a prohibited weapon.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Top row (l to r) Alexander Woods, Greg Allen, Ian Young, James Woods, Jamie Chambers, Lewis Courtnell. Bottom row (l-to r) Matthew Petchey, Michael Shawyer, Philip McGill, Rhys Pullen, Ryan Carter, Scott Nicholls and Thomas Randall

Before the group was sentenced, Mr Dobbin's wife Nicole told the court her husband had been given a life sentence through their actions.

He was subjected to a "ferocious attack", prosecutors said, in a "carefully prepared ambush" after his team Cambridge United played Southend United.

Mr Dobbin was with a group of Cambridge fans who had stayed for a post-match drink in the Blue Boar pub after the 0-0 draw.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Simon Dobbin (pictured centre) had been watching Cambridge United at Southend United before he was attacked

The court heard the group of Southend United fans wanted to attack any Cambridge supporters in "revenge" for an earlier fight.

Last month, eight men were found guilty of violent disorder, while another - Rhys Pullen - admitted the charge. They were sentenced to the following:

Five years for Ryan Carter, 21, of York Road, Southend

Four years for Jamie Chambers, 24, of Coleman Street, Southend

Three-and-a-half years for Lewis Courtnell, 34, of Stadium Road, Southend

Three-and-a-half years for Scott Nicholls, 40, of Little Spenders, Basildon

Three-and-a-half years for Matthew Petchey, 26, of Lascelles Gardens, Rochford

Sixteen months for Rhys Pullen, 21, of Wickford

Five years for Thomas Randall, 22, of Seaforth Avenue, Southend

Five years for Alexander Woods, 25, of Fairmead Avenue, Westcliff

Three years for James Woods, 25, of Fairmead Avenue, Westcliff

Three men were jailed for conspiracy to commit violent disorder:

Three years for Greg Allen, 29, of Western Avenue, Westcliff

Three years for Phil McGill, 32, of Hornby Avenue, Westcliff

Two-and-half-years for Michael Shawyer, 31, of Belgrave Road, Leigh-on-Sea

All of the men were given a 10-year football banning order.