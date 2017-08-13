The final days days of the pop pirates
It's 50 years since the government crack down on pirate radio stations in boats off the coast of Suffolk and Essex, including Radio Caroline and Radio London.
The Marine Broadcasting Offences Act saw the closure of Radio London which on 14 August 1967 arrived at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk where the the DJs were greeted by fans of the station. Left to right: Mike Lennox, Pete Drummond, John Peel (1939 - 2004), Michel Philistin, Willy Walker, Paul Kay (lighting cigarette), Chuck Blair, Mark Roman and Tony Brandon (reaching).
Radio London
Radio London had been broadcasting three and a half miles off Frinton-on-Sea, Essex, since December 1964.
Disc jockeys Johnnie Walker (left) and Robbie Dale, of ship-based pirate radio station Radio Caroline South, also at Felixstowe in August 1967 after the act. But Radio Caroline continued to broadcast. Keith Skues, who worked for both Radio London and Radio Caroline before joining the BBC, says: "Radio London was twice the size of Caroline so there was much better living space. It was also the first to broadcast jingles. We never had them before, now everyone has them."
Caroline was founded in 1964 to play pop music all day in a time when broadcasting was dominated by the BBC and pop was played for an hour a week.
Radio Caroline's pirate radio ship 'MV Mi Amigo' ran aground at Frinton-on-Sea on the Essex coast during a storm on 20 January 1966.
The disc jockeys of Radio Caroline were photographed at Walton police station in Essex after their ship ran aground in bad weather. The DJ's, included Dave Lee Travis (in hat) and Tony Blackburn. Radio Caroline continued to broadcast intermittently, in various incarnations, until the Ross Revenge was shipwrecked off the Kent coast in 1991.
Keith Skues, who now lives in Norfolk, says on Radio London they had the "Fab Forty chart which was two to three weeks ahead of the national charts. The act made it illegal to work on the ship. There was a chance we could be put in prison or fined a huge amount."
Fans angry about the station's closure met Radio London DJs - including 'Marshall' Mike Lennox (above) - off the Harwich train at London's Liverpool Street Station and there were said to be some scuffles with police.
Keith Skues, who had left the radio station about two weeks previously, went to meet his colleagues at the station. "There were thousands of fans. It was mob hysteria," he says.
-
Many of the former pirates such as Keith, Skues, John Peel and Tony Blackburn went on to DJ the new radio station BBC Radio 1 and 2 which started broadcasting in the same year as the Marine Broadcasting Offences Act became law. "The BBC auditioned 100 DJs and 12 of us were selected. Tony Blackburn opened the station and I was the second DJ presenting Saturday Club," says Keith Skues.