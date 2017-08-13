The final days days of the pop pirates

  • 13 August 2017
It's 50 years since the government crack down on pirate radio stations in boats off the coast of Suffolk and Essex, including Radio Caroline and Radio London.

  • Staff of ship-based pirate radio station Radio London arrive at Felixstowe after the British government passed the Marine Broadcasting Offences Act, forcing the station to close, 14th August 1967. Left to right: Mike Lennox, Pete Drummond, John Peel (1939 - 2004), Michel Philistin, Willy Walker, Paul Kay (lighting cigarette), Chuck Blair, Mark Roman and Tony Brandon (reaching). Getty Images

    The Marine Broadcasting Offences Act saw the closure of Radio London which on 14 August 1967 arrived at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk where the the DJs were greeted by fans of the station. Left to right: Mike Lennox, Pete Drummond, John Peel (1939 - 2004), Michel Philistin, Willy Walker, Paul Kay (lighting cigarette), Chuck Blair, Mark Roman and Tony Brandon (reaching).

    Radio London had been broadcasting three and a half miles off Frinton-on-Sea, Essex, since December 1964.

  • Disc jockeys Johnnie Walker (left) and Robbie Dale, of ship-based pirate radio station Radio Caroline South, at Felixstowe after the British government outlawed the station under the Marine Broadcasting Offences Act, 14 August 1967. Getty Images

    Disc jockeys Johnnie Walker (left) and Robbie Dale, of ship-based pirate radio station Radio Caroline South, also at Felixstowe in August 1967 after the act. But Radio Caroline continued to broadcast. Keith Skues, who worked for both Radio London and Radio Caroline before joining the BBC, says: "Radio London was twice the size of Caroline so there was much better living space. It was also the first to broadcast jingles. We never had them before, now everyone has them."

  • Disc jockeys Robbie Dale (left) and Johnnie Walker, of ship-based pirate radio station Radio Caroline South, at Felixstowe. Getty Images

    Caroline was founded in 1964 to play pop music all day in a time when broadcasting was dominated by the BBC and pop was played for an hour a week.

  • Radio Caroline's pirate radio ship 'MV Mi Amigo' runs aground at Frinton-on-Sea on the Essex coast during a storm, 20th January 1966. Getty Images

    Radio Caroline's pirate radio ship 'MV Mi Amigo' ran aground at Frinton-on-Sea on the Essex coast during a storm on 20 January 1966.

  • 20th January 1966: The disc jockeys of seagoing pirate radio station, Radio Caroline at Walton police station in Essex after their ship ran aground in bad weather. The DJ's, including Dave Lee Travis (in hat) and Tony Blackburn Getty Images

    The disc jockeys of Radio Caroline were photographed at Walton police station in Essex after their ship ran aground in bad weather. The DJ's, included Dave Lee Travis (in hat) and Tony Blackburn. Radio Caroline continued to broadcast intermittently, in various incarnations, until the Ross Revenge was shipwrecked off the Kent coast in 1991.

  • Keith Skues BBC

    Keith Skues, who now lives in Norfolk, says on Radio London they had the "Fab Forty chart which was two to three weeks ahead of the national charts. The act made it illegal to work on the ship. There was a chance we could be put in prison or fined a huge amount."

  • Radio London (aka 'Big L' or 'Wonderful Radio London') DJ 'Marshall' Mike Lennox is greeted by fans when arriving at Liverpool Street Station Getty Images

    Fans angry about the station's closure met Radio London DJs - including 'Marshall' Mike Lennox (above) - off the Harwich train at London's Liverpool Street Station and there were said to be some scuffles with police.

  • Fans of the pirate radio station, Radio London at Liverpool Street Station, London to meet the DJ after they travelled down from Felixstowe. Throughout the day, the station's disc jockeys, including 'Big L', had asked fans to meet them at Liverpool Street after Radio London closed down. Getty Images

    Keith Skues, who had left the radio station about two weeks previously, went to meet his colleagues at the station. "There were thousands of fans. It was mob hysteria," he says.

  • Picture shows - Mr Robin Scott, Controller of the Light Programme, who will be in charge of Radio One and Radio Two, to be inaugurated on September 30th 1967, standing behind disc jockeys (DJs) who will feature in his programme. Disc Jockeys photographed outside All Souls Church, Langham Place, as BBC Radio 1 (Radio One) and Radio 2 (Radio Two) networks announce their line-ups near BBC Broadcasting House, September 4th 1967. Photographed Front Row (l-r) : Pete Murray, Ed Stewart, Pete Drummond, Mike Raven, Mike Ahern and John Peel. Middle Row : Bob Holness, Terry Wogan, Barry Alldis, Mike Lennox, Keith Skues, Chris Denning, Johnny Moran and Peter Myers. Back Row : Tony Blackburn, Jimmy Young, Kenny Everett, Duncan Johnson, Robin Scott, David Ryder, Dave Cash, Pete Brady and David Symonds. BBC

    Many of the former pirates such as Keith, Skues, John Peel and Tony Blackburn went on to DJ the new radio station BBC Radio 1 and 2 which started broadcasting in the same year as the Marine Broadcasting Offences Act became law. "The BBC auditioned 100 DJs and 12 of us were selected. Tony Blackburn opened the station and I was the second DJ presenting Saturday Club," says Keith Skues.

