Corrie Mckeague: 'Most likely in landfill than incinerator plant'

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Police searched a landfill site for missing Corrie Mckeague for 20 weeks

Clues about missing RAF airman Corrie Mckeague are more likely to be in a landfill site than at an incinerator plant, police have said.

He was known to sleep in bins and was last seen in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk on 24 September, officers have said.

Suffolk police ended a 20-week search of the Milton landfill site on 21 July.

Bones found at an incinerator plant are being examined for links to Mr Mckeague but investigators said it was more likely his remains were in landfill.

On Tuesday, officers searching the site at Great Blakenham said they had discovered some material that required "further examination" to establish whether there were any links to the missing airman.

A force spokesman said: "The investigation has established that some of the waste collected from Bury St Edmunds is taken to Red Lodge transfer station and from there to Great Blakenham for incineration.

Image copyright Lucy Bird Image caption Waste from the Great Blakenham incinerator is being taken away to be examined

"The strongest likelihood is that Corrie, or anything to connected to him, would be in the waste that was taken to the landfill at Milton, rather than in the incinerated waste, and this was the priority for the investigation.

"However, having not located Corrie thus far in the landfill site then a search of this incinerated material was required."

Mr Mckeague, from Fife, was last seen entering a bin loading bay in the Suffolk town.

Suffolk Police said he was known to "sleep in rubbish on a night out".