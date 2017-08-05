A14 Ipswich driver clocked speeding at 131mph

From the section

A motorist has been stopped by police for driving at more than 130mph.

The driver was clocked doing 131mph on the A14 in Suffolk on Friday night.

The joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Unit tweeted the driver had been caught speeding on the road at Sproughton, near Ipswich.

Officers called the speed "disgraceful" and said the motorist was handed a traffic offence report.