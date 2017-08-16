Two men found guilty of Ipswich attempted rape

Image caption A woman was left unconscious and suffered significant injuries to her face and neck

Two men have been found guilty of attempting to rape a woman in an attack which left her unconscious.

The woman in her 20s was assaulted when she was walking along Rope Walk in Ipswich on 25 February.

Ipswich Crown Court heard George-Hari Constantinescu and Danut Gheorghe, both 30, grabbed her, covered her mouth and dragged her into a nearby car park to carry out the attack.

They denied the charge but were found guilty in a two-and-a-half week trial.

They have been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.

The court heard the woman had walked along Rope Walk away from the town centre and was crossing Grimwade Street when she was attacked between 03:10 GMT and 03:30 GMT.

Constantinescu and Gheorghe physically and sexually assaulted the woman for several minutes, the court heard.

The woman was left unconscious and suffered significant injuries to her face and neck that required hospital treatment.

Constantinescu and Gheorghe were arrested after Suffolk Constabulary released CCTV images.