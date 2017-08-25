Man found barely conscious in Bury St Edmunds dies

Image caption The Dip is a grassy area next to West Suffolk College on Out Risbygate

A man has died three days after being found "barely conscious" on a grassy open space in Bury St Edmunds.

The man, in his 20s, was discovered on Tuesday on an area known as "The Dip" next to West Suffolk College.

He was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital where he was diagnosed with a life-threatening bleed on the brain.

Two women, who were arrested on suspicion of robbery, have been bailed pending further investigation, Suffolk Police said.

Initial witness reports described seeing a man walking unsteadily and falling over, and officers would like to hear from anyone else who was in the area between 18:00 and 21:00 BST who may have seen him, or any unusual activity.

The cause of the man's injuries remains unexplained, and a post-mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of death.